Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

