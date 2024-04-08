Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 104.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $995,000.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $58.30 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

