Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Position Lowered by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $22,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.58. 71,975 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $925.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

