Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.93 and last traded at $101.61. 529,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,132,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

