Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $40.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YETI. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.29.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 41.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of YETI by 393.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $2,901,000.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

