Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 5.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

CNQ stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $80.82. 4,706,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,178. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

