Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.45

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.45 and last traded at C$27.91, with a volume of 54678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.94.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5491699 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

