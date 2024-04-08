Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.95. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 4,628,610 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

