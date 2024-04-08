Cantor Fitzgerald Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $290.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

NXPI traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.52. 524,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,885. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 62.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 937.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

