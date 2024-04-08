Cardano Market Cap Tops $21.89 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion and approximately $445.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.33 or 0.05176446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00024829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,606,448,499 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

