CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.73%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

