Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 5.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.52. 215,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 666,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.45.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

