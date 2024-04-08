Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.