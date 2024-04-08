Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.72. 1,051,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,993. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.65. The company has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

