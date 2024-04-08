Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $197.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average is $176.96. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

