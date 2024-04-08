CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.60.

Get CDW alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $255.19 on Thursday. CDW has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.