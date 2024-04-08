Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 10,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 222,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,444,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

