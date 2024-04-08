Celestica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 155% compared to the typical volume of 3,364 call options.

Celestica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,859. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

