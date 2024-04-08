Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Cementos Argos Stock Up 3.5 %
CMTOY opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.95.
About Cementos Argos
