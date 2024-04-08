Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.25

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$29.20, with a volume of 2234850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.58.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.29. The firm has a market cap of C$54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.731203 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.06, for a total value of C$697,332.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.