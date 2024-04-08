Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.75. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 4,680 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.