Centrifuge Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $55.14 million and $2.53 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,838,677 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,813,895 with 489,053,587 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.94277913 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,357,643.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

