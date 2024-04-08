CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2028 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hong Fang Song acquired 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

