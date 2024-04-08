Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.13

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 270317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

