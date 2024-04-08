ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Trading Up 0.5 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $764.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.