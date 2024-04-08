Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Financial Analysis

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Chegg 2.54% 1.27% 0.65%

Volatility and Risk

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Chegg $716.29 million 1.02 $18.18 million ($0.16) -44.56

This table compares Color Star Technology and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Color Star Technology and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 4 5 1 0 1.70

Chegg has a consensus price target of $10.22, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Chegg beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside. The company also provides a skills-based learning platform to learn technical skills comprising AI, coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as well as competencies consisting of emotional intelligence, mindset, emerging leadership, and decision making. In addition, it rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers advertising services. The company serves students and companies through direct marketing channels and social media. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

