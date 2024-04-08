China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIFree Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.