Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,358.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,614.81.

CMG stock traded up $31.58 on Monday, hitting $2,937.00. 218,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,664.71 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,697.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,316.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

