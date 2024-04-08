Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,932.00 and last traded at $2,924.15. Approximately 53,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 229,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,905.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,602.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,697.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,316.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.