Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.32. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,707,953 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 177,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

