Citigroup Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. AZEK has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

