Citigroup Boosts Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $30.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

CABA stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $819.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

