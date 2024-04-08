Citigroup Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $708.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $635.00 to $708.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLM. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $619.41 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $622.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $570.92 and a 200 day moving average of $497.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

