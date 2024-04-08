Citigroup Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $183.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $172.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $187.67 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $190.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.