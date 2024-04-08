Citigroup Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $112.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.04. 1,878,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.