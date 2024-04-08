Claire Marie Yenicay Sells 31,048 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $383,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,760.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 3.6 %

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 57,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -28.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $4,156,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

