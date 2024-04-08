Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 61,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,557. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

