CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 9,434 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $253,491.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,812 shares of company stock worth $4,040,971 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

