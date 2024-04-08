Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 562,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,225. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $78,651,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after buying an additional 1,260,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $49,564,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

