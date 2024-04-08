Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

RFI stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

