Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $158,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $50,254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,815,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 742,995 shares of company stock worth $116,023,946. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.15.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $15.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.44 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

