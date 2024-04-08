Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.83. 6,896,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,079,182. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

