Comparing Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Couchbase has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Couchbase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $312.91 million 2.84 -$1.76 million ($0.03) -389.33 Couchbase $180.04 million 7.36 -$80.18 million ($1.70) -15.83

Analyst Recommendations

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Couchbase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grid Dynamics and Couchbase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Couchbase 0 3 8 0 2.73

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Couchbase has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Couchbase.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -0.56% 6.77% 5.83% Couchbase -44.54% -54.61% -30.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Couchbase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Couchbase on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

