Comparing Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mastermind has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 8.27% 13.52% 10.70% PSQ N/A N/A -34.27%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mastermind and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.08%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Mastermind.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and PSQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $4.71 million N/A $390,000.00 N/A N/A PSQ $5.69 million 23.87 -$53.33 million N/A N/A

Mastermind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PSQ.

Summary

PSQ beats Mastermind on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

