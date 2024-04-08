Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 654,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,651. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

