Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.93.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.