Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 130,936 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,936 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $59,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.02. The stock had a trading volume of 638,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,031. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

