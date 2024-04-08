Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 223,896 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,896 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.51% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 749,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $32.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

