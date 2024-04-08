Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 103,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIE. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGIE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 59,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

