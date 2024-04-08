Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,855,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.84. 414,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.